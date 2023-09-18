Jamila Expresses Gratitude To Tinubu Over Appointment As Youth Minister

Jamila Bio Ibrahim, the newly-appointed Minister of Youth has appreciated President Bola Tinubu for finding her worthy of entrusting the role of Youth Minister of his administration with her.

New Telegraph earlier reported that President Tinubu on Sunday announced the appointment of Ibrahim as the Minister of Youth and Ayodele Olawande as the Minister of State for Youth.

Tinubu made the announcement in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Reacting to her appointment via X, formerly known as Twitter, Ibrahim described the appointment as an amazing opportunity to work for the government.

Ibrahim said it is an honour to serve under President Tinubu’s leadership.

She wrote: “Thank you, @officialABAT for the amazing opportunity to work for the government. It’s an honor to serve our nation under your leadership. I will serve as Minister Of Youth, I can’t express my gratitude enough to the @NGRPresident for providing me with a government.”

