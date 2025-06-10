Jamie Foxx Recounts Battle With Stroke At BET Awards

New Telegraph gathered that the 2025 BET Awards was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on June 9, 2025, with Kevin Hart hosting the event.

During acceptance speech, Jamie Foxx got emotional, conveying deep appreciation for the honor

He said: “I cannot even begin to express the love that I feel from everybody out there. I don’t know why I went through what I went through, but I know my second chance, I’m not gonna turn down”,

It would be recalled that Foxx had a near-fatalstroke in April 2023, caused by a brain bleed, which left him in a coma for 20 days.

The tribute featured performances and tributes from various artists, including T-Pain, Jennifer Hudson,Babyface, Craig Robinson, and Ludacris.

Foxx’s emotional return to the stage marked a significant moment in pop culture history, symbolizing resilience and recovery

His speech was well-received by fans, who appreciated his vulnerability and honesty about his health struggles.

