James Milner Sets Record For Most EPL Appearances

James Milner has broken the record for the most Premier League appearances after starting in Brighton’s match against Brentford on Saturday.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Saturday night, February 21, the EPL match was Milner’s 654th in the competition.

Milner was substituted in the 90th minute of Brighton’s 2-0 win in west London, receiving a round of applause from both sets of supporters at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The 40-year-old had equalled Gareth Barry’s record of 653 matches earlier this month. Milner has represented Leeds United, Newcastle United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton, winning two Premier League titles at the Etihad and one on Merseyside under Jürgen Klopp.

Brighton players pushed Milner out in front to celebrate with the away fans at full-time on Saturday, but the former England international insisted there is more to come.

“There’s been a lot of talk about it. For me, anyone who knows me, the most important thing has always been the team,” Milner told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I’m delighted I was able to play a few more minutes today, and at Villa and hopefully people can see I can still contribute to the team.

“It’s a big number, and it’s nice to get to the record, but it’s an opportunity to give a nod to so many people who have helped me, the family and friends who have been there from the start, the sacrifices they’ve made.

“The physios, sports scientists that have supported me, Sean Duggan, the physio at Brighton wh,o when I couldn’t lift my foot for six months last year, helped get me back on the field.

“To be honest, it’ll be nice to stop getting asked about it and concentrate on my football! I’m desperate to do well for Brighton and finish the season strongly.”