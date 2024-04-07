James Ibori: Man with heart of fatherhood

The worth of a man cannot be measured solely by material possessions. It lies in his character, compassion, integrity, and the positive impact he has made on the lives of others. Every person has inherent worth and potential, and it is up to them to discover and nurture their unique qualities to make a difference in the world.

Few can boldly say they have indeed made a difference and the vast majority of Deltans would agree that Chief James Onanefe Ibori is one of the few. Odidigboigbo, as he is affectionately called by many, Chief Ibori well and truly left indelible marks in the hearts of many. No wonder he seems to steal the show with every public appearance he makes. The public presentation of the autobiography of Clement T. Ofuani, an honourable son of Delta State and indeed Nigeria was held recently. The occasion drew in dignitaries from all works of life but none as much adored as the Lion of the Niger Delta himself, Chief James Ibori. Gracing the occasion as the Special Guest of Honour, his appearance lit up the atmosphere in no small way. Clearly, this is due to the overwhelming appreciation of his immense strides in ensuring that the State was set on the best possible track for sustainable growth and development, most notable of which is the blueprint for the sustainable development and enjoyment of the dividends of democracy, infrastructure development and even more importantly, human capacity development just to mention a few when he served as Governor of Delta State in Nigeria from 1999 to 2007. Even nearly two decades after leaving office he still commands the organic love, support and admiration of many, with the man himself still maintaining a large accommodating heart despite the spate of betrayals he had to endure all these years. The reasons for this pure love and respect he receives is not farfetched drawing from a valid perception of improved infrastructure development, empowerment programmes, and other initiatives that surely benefitted the people of Delta State in no small measure.

Having been present in a few occasions where he was also present, I am well and truly now accustomed to the echo of Odidigboigbo engulfing the entire space whenever he enters. Clement T. Ofuani’s autobiography public presentation was not an exception. It was as if the organisers deliberately waited for Ibori’s arrival before the event kicked off properly, not minding other distinguished guests already seated. The exuberant cheers that heralded Chief Ibori’s arrival at the venue speaks of a man that has indeed left a positive legacy. Of course, he was one of the people expected to speak as the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion and expectedly, he spoke in his usual charismatic style albeit more passionately this time. He recalled his first encounter with Mr. Ofuani and how his intelligence and bright mind had swayed him to without hesitation bring him on board as a commissioner and member of cabinet in his government. Chief Ibori spoke with deep passionate words, throwing in parables here and there as he laid his thoughts bare. He lamented the fact that such a huge intellectual asset like Clement Ofuani is not being fully utilised at the moment for the betterment of Delta State. Speaking quite emotionally, he recalled how he took the helm of affairs of the State, defeating formidable opponents along the way and at the polls and gave glory to God in his usual humble manner which many have come to know him by. Upon assuming office, he revealed that it was a priority to assemble a quality team and so he set his mind to get the best hands and minds in the State with the book author Clement Ofuani being one of such bright and excellent minds that worked with him to ensure the actualisation of the plans he had for the State. Mr. Ofuani served as a distinguished pioneer Commissioner for Economic and Planning and the trip down memory lane further fueled Chief Ibori’s lamentations on the fact that Delta State cannot have such a bright mind and still be experiencing the lag it is going through because as he put it “the State is not leveraging enough on the skills, expertise and experience of people like Ofuani” as if to call on relevant authorities to wake up and see the gold mine right before their eyes.

Chief Ibori spoke as a father figure of the State and recalled the positive leadership attributes like loyalty, passion for excellence, integrity and accountability all of which he says have been evident in Clement Ofuani’s life and career. Ibori made it clear to him that he should be ready to work when called upon and unequivocally stated that Delta state needs the bright minds and intelligence of people like Clement Ofuani to move the State forward. He clearly recognizes potentials and is very willing to work with them as he had shown during his time as Governor, a standout quality of a great leader and it goes to show the type of man and leader Chief Ibori is, as excellent as he has always been. Chief Ibori rounded up his passionate speech, touching on issues confronting the State and the country at large, and called for all hands to be on deck to move the nation forward. Of course, like the good father he is, he wasn’t going to step down without offering prayers for the State and the nation and everyone including myself learnt one or two things from his time on stage. Indeed, the value of a man is measured on qualities such as character, skills, knowledge, empathy, and the positive impact they have on others and the world around them.