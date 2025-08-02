James Ibori: Little Did They Know

Ask for a Niger Delta Leader beleaguered from all sides, and I’ll show you Chief James Ibori, the ramrod straight man from Oghara, in Delta State, who turns 67 in few days.

In the Jungle of life, we used to say ” Fish must swallow another fish to be big” . Permit me to update that expression. Over the years, everything has been done to demolish the legacy of James Ibori, including eliminating him politically. False stories, cheap propaganda, manufactured lies, evil plans, malediction, fake news, opprobrium, odium, literally surface to air missiles and all possible offensive weapons have been deployed, but the man trudges on. Ever calm, sedate and peaceful certain in the absolute wisdom of what Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe once said that “history will vindicate the just”.

If only more Nigerians knew James Ibori. If only more sons and daughters of the Niger Delta knew the essential Ibori, the quintessential patriot and stoic leader, they would behave differently, relate to him with more care, and show him more love and respect.

While many of his admirers across the length and breadth of Nigeria the political were still wondering and surprised at why and how the immediate past Governor of Delta State chose to politically betray, undermine and strategically insult the man (James Ibori) who made him a super commissioner under his government and whole heartedly made him a Governor even while incarcerated through a grand intercontinental conspiracy, one young man named Diamond Osakiogho alias Paranran recently hurled false allegations on Social Media against a man who has shown nothing but kindness to everyone including his benefactors, the former Governor has shone his light for everyone to see over the years and by overlooking every form of hatred , abuse, lies and insults from narrow minded people and that speaks to how great a man Ibori is.

Recently, one current Governor in the South South whom James Ibori had helped to secure his second term victory after the Governor came begging for Ibori’s assistance equally did a similar thing to what Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa did to Ibori. But is James Ibori the loser? Not at all. It’s our people that ultimately lose out from their perfidy. As popular Jamaican musician Eric Donaldson sang in his hit song ‘Little Did you know:’

“You think that you are hurting me,

But little did you know you are only hurting yourself”.

As we celebrate a man that continues to pray day and night for his people; as we honour a father who is for everybody and hates no one; as we salute a pathfinder that is not concerned about APC, PDP, LP, ADC or any other political party but is only interested in the well being of Nigeria and Nigerians, the little we can do is show him respect by not distracting him with lies and hatred.

Too many people have chosen to believe the wrong things which have ossified in their minds rather than the truth. What are some of the false narratives that some people hurl against Ibori, which show that they don’t know him at all?

He is PDP but supports APC. Really? I’ve not seen a scintilla of evidence in the past four years. Ibori is more than a friend and brother to many. He is well admired and loved by leaders across board. If Mr Peter Obi had been President he will listen to Ibori first from Delta State before any other person in the state. I have seen several times how Peter Obi honours Ibori anytime he sees him at an event and it is a clear Big brother-Younger brother relationship. So it’s amazing why some people will conclude that the Niger Delta Leader is supporting anyone.

Another is “he is not supporting Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.” Really? In January 2024 on his Social media handles, Ibori had asked all Deltans to support the Governor. If Ibori were to involve himself in the affairs of the state beyond the level of the elder statesman that he is, the same people will equally scream “he is overbearing and interfering” and their attacks will follow.

Ibori is generous beyond words. He is a kind man and that explains why he is both loved and hated. He loves this country dearly. He is a man of personal discipline with burning passion about the infrastructural development of the Niger Delta and indeed our country’s a whole.

Yet, some people are plotting, and engineering all sorts of plots to bring him down. Who loses? Our people of course.

If only they know and understand the real James Ibori, they would have shown respect, kindness, gratitude, care and love to this political enigma. The “fish must eat fish to be big” theory is myopic concept that has led many to destruction in the political jungle.

As we Celebrate a father, a leader, a hero, a man of enviable legacies, a true patriot, excellent role model and pillar of the Niger Delta, let’s strive to emulate his leadership style.

Allison Abanum writes from Abuja.