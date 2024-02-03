James Ibori, an Ecumenical Spirit

The quest for superiority, dominance, power, fame and the likes often times makes people take decisions and make moves that are far from optimal. Betrayal and disappointments amongst other things are often painted as parts of the innate nature of man. They also the inevitable reflex responses to certain situations for many with sub par personal principles. So what is that glue that seems to make a relationship last a lifetime? Human characteristics stronger than those mentioned above. I would say loyalty, a large heart and the unquenchable desire to see the best in people. Sadly, these cannot be penned against the name of many men today, making men with such profound qualities rare gems, generational forces and impact makers.

Over time, Chief James Ibori has proven to be one of such people. Displaying an unreal level of loyalty and large heartedness. It is outrightly inspiring how he manages relationships despite being on the wrong receiving end of the negative tendencies of human relationships most of the time. Life is full of surprises and it always presents situations to display characters and principles, whether negative or positive. The demise of a bossom friend and ally is not a good experience. All the same, it is a time to show support and prove loyalty. The recent passing away of a good friend of Chief James Ibori, one Chief Azikiwe Ogheneovo Ominike Ako who was popularly referred to as “Kakaraka or Kakadu” clearly was a tough time especially considering the efforts and immense show of concern backed up with actions to avert the terrible outcome.

As testified by the first daughter of the deceased ( Maureen Ovakporege Ako), upon hearing about the initial illness of the man, Chief Ibori had made everything necessary available for him to have the best medical care within and outside the country. Seemingly holding on to the best memories shared with a friend whom he had grown up with in Oghara, Delta State and also shared good relations with during their journeys and experiences in the United Kingdom and ultimately back in Nigeria. Death is ultimately inevitable and despite all the efforts, a very good man Kakadu passed on. Absolutely distraught, it was not about to end for Chief Ibori who clearly understands the concept of loyalty and true friendship in life and in death and has displayed this enviable character on so many occasions.

Recently the interment and burial procedures were held in Oghara, Delta State and being an important personality with an immense amount of influence, it would be expected that Chief Ibori would offer a huge logistical support and a minimal emotional presence. Interestingly and somewhat unsurprisingly, he was all hands on deck, organizing and ensuring his friend is laid to rest in the best possible way. Being part of the whole process, boots on site and very hands-on with the happenings from day one to the end where the deceased was finally laid to rest. The true meaning of paying last respects. This in itself is a lesson on humility and a display of true loyalty.

Traits which in truth many have come to know Chief Ibori for. Of course, positive imprints have been left in that family and this is evident in the heartfelt expressions of immense gratitude lavished by the first daughter of the deceased. Our actions should inspire others to be better people. The fame of his large heartedness spreads far and wide, transcending individuals or cultural backgrounds. One only needs to ask a few questions about the man to get a barrage of testaments and confessions of his impressive and inspiring personality despite the profound levels of betrayals he has experienced from expected and most notably unexpected individuals throughout the course of his journey in politics and life in general.

One of these testimonials was offered a couple of weeks ago by one Dr Mrs. Ogu Joyce Ugonma Ogu who hails from Amaigbo in Nwangele LGA, Imo State, whom circumstances provided me the opportunity to share a conversation with. Speaking quite passionately, she declared that apart from God Almighty and her parents, the next huge force in her life is Chief James Ibori and clearly felt immense gratitude for this fact. This was a bold statement obviously stemming from a positive experience that has changed and ultimately shaped her life here on Earth. She had revealed that she had just finished a first degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka sometime in 1999 and arrived Delta State to complete her NYSC program about the same time Chief Ibori was Governor of the State. Apparently, as Governor, he had requested for the best serving Corp member to be honored for excellence and fortune favored then Miss Emuka Joyce Ugonma to be selected at the time.

In his usual style of recognition and appreciation of excellence which is finding expression from his inspiring large heartedness, he granted her automatic and well-deserved employment in the Delta State Civil Service. Lucky Miss Emuka Joyce Ugonma had just been given the opportunity that so many craved. The chance to grow as a career civil servant and ultimately have a better life. She is not only happily married with kids, today, she is a Deputy Director SGL 16 with the Ministry of Education in Delta State, is now a Ph.D holder and enjoying her life residing in Asaba, Delta State. As expected, her joy too knows no bounds and she clearly holds her destiny helper in very high esteem. This is one of many of such stories and confessions of many people in the country not only in Delta State. Both those with direct or indirect links to the enigma of a man, Chief James Ibori.

The light in her eyes and the wideness of her smile as she tells her story shows a life that has experienced an imprint of positivity which surely will spring from the inside of her and affect people around her. One act going a long way to affect possibly so many others positively as the years rolled by. Over the years Chief Ibori has displayed such large heartedness to many people both deserving and underserving, an inspiring nature that involves having a big and open heart, being willing to help and support others, and showing empathy and understanding. Large-hearted individuals are often known for their selflessness and willingness to go above and beyond to make a positive difference in the lives of others. It is a wonderful characteristic to possess and can bring joy and positivity to both the giver and the recipient.

Of course bad things happen to good people, but extraordinary people stay true to their nature and never tire of impacting society. Despite the betrayals Chief Ibori has experienced more so in the brutal world of politics, from unexpected individuals, but as an ecumenical spirit he has overtime seemed untiring and galvanized to continue to leave a lasting positive mark upon so many lives and it gladens the soul.

Allison Abanum is the Senior Special Assistant on Strategic Communication and Documentation to the Governor of Bayelsa State.