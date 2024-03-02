James Ibori, a Special Breed

The evaluation of a man’s worth can be interpreted and evaluated through diverse lenses, as it is contingent on individual perspectives and values. Certain individuals may appraise a man’s value based on his achievements, such as professional triumphs or societal contributions. Conversely, other individuals may deem qualities like benevolence, uprightness, and amiability to be crucial indicators of a man’s worth. Clearly the perception of people is a factor to consider and if this perception lies on the positive band of the spectrum, a wide range of acceptance is the result. What then can be concluded about a man that steals the show wherever he shows up.

A man that commands pure organic adoration from men and still holds fast to a tendency of humility and simplicity. Now that’s a man of great worth. Chief James Ibori has proven to be such a man and the examples and occurrences keep lining up to back up this assertion. Recently, the good people of Agbon Kingdom in Ethiope East local government area of Delta state came out in their numbers to mark a cultural celebration, hosting its great sons and daughters as well as welcoming dignitaries from all spheres of life. The fame of the splendor of cultural celebrations in Delta state is spread far and wide, an idea that is surely not lost on me being of the same extraction. Therefore I had quickly jumped on the opportunity when a son of Agbon Kingdom and a well respected associate Dr Godwin Orhadahwe had offered me the chance to take charge of the media documentations of the event.

Leading the media team amongst a host of other tasks would involve running interviews and getting reactions and commentaries from dignitaries and guests present, interpreting the feel of excitement and establishing the theme of just how central our cultural heritage is to societal growth and balance. As expected I was privy to a list of expected guests and speeches to be given but as dignitaries arrived, a few pleasant surprise appearance definitely caught my attention. Chief James Ibori in his usual charismatic but immensely humble carriage arrived the scene. This was even made the more noticeable with the barrage of greetings and hailings from all and sundry as he landed on the venue.

The King of Agbon Kingdom HRH Mike Omeru was indeed a wonderful host as the drums, dances and loud cheers of celebration filled the air. Special guests included the appearance of the King of Umiaghwa-Abraka kingdom, a neighbouring kingdom and obviously a close ally to the monarch of Agbon and one whose appearance was a pleasant surprise to me personally as Orie-Abraka is my maternal home and the prestigious king being a distant related cousin of mine. Also present was an able representative of the Governor of Delta state, the President of the Uhrobo Progressive Union, Chief Ese Gam and other prominent sons of the soil including the commissioner for Tertiary education, the deputy speaker of the Delta state house of assembly and others. Although my interviews and quest for reactions were limited to some guests, I took my time to accord special greetings and homage albeit the media style to the man who clearly stole the show.

Chants of “Odidigborigbo” filled the atmosphere and the accompanying music and cheers was close to deafening as the entire crowd acknowledged the entrance of the enigma Chief James Ibori. The reactions and praises on the lips from all over the venue, from one edge of mounted canopies to the other was directed towards Odidigborigbo a nickname of Chief James Ibori that everyone have come to fall in love with over the years, signifying acknowledgement of his immense personality and contributions to the growth and development of Delta state. For many this name has huge personal significance as the man has touched the lives of many positively and everytime they chant this name with an unrivaled theme of salutations and gratitude, one is never lost on the gravity the name carries and what the man means to many.

Presentation of the legendary kola nuts to special guests by the hosts is a highlight in most cultural occasions in Nigeria especially the southern part of the country and this occasion paid due diligence to that tradition. The level of respect accorded a man mo- reso by royalty, can be a factor to determine the worth and measure of such a man. This was once again made valid as everyone noticed that the kola presented to Chief James Ibori was significantly more than that even presented to the Governor of the state at the occasion. This is a testament to the immense positive legacy Chief Ibori has left and the lasting impressions he has imprinted in the hearts of many therefore, they are not shy of confirming such with showers of love and praises at the slightest opportunities.

Even more captivating was his simplicity and humility, one who is not quick to embrace the camera, neither Perspectives is he one who is up for showboating and flirting with the glitz and glamour that accompanies such high priases. Of course I tried all I could to set the cameras on him for extended periods, giving him the deserved media coverage that he has now been accustomed to, but the man was just there being himself almost as if not to even want the limelight, unlike other political leaders like the immediate past Governor of the state who all but crave media relevance, spewing out outrageous amounts on media and publicity without any real organic love gotten from the people. This is the personality people love, a humble but effective leader.

Cheif Ibori was well and truly the standout guest as even the performers on the day took time to show him just how special he was. Most of the cultural displays spent extended periods displaying for him even more than the Governor. In an apparent return of the affection, Chief Ibori alongside the King, went round the venue hailing the Chiefs and greeting everyone especially in the native Uhrobo dialect as each section of the crowd responded with a cacophony of cheers almost akeen to a mexican wave in a sold out sports stadium. Indeed Chief James Ibori is a special man and the people made that clear. When settled and comfortable on his sit not minding the open field all through the occasion you could see him well invested in the flow of events, nodding and moving his body in approval and enjoyment as performers practically showcased for the King and him, commanding even more attention than the Governor who atimes could be seen strectching his neck to catch glimpses.

Getting reactions and commentaries from guests including the King of my maternal kingdom during and after the occasion, special acknowledgements and praises was sent the way for Chief Ibori, who despite ~~living~~leaving public office after all these years still commands the unwavering respect of all due to his positive impacts on individual lives and the state as a whole. infact on deeper thought, it is evident that one can hardly find a Governor of the class of 1999 who still maintains so much influence and love of his people. Ultimately, the value of a man is not solely determined by material possessions or achievements, but by the positive impact he has on those around him and the legacy he leaves behind and clearly Chief James Ibori has his positive imprints firmly stamped in the hearts of many and on the sands of time. •Allison Abanum writes from Yenagoa.