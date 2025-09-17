James Hope Varsity Unveils Nosike As New VC

James Hope University, Lagos, has formally unveiled Prof. Austin Nosike, a seasoned economist and management scholar, as its new Vice Chancellor. The ceremony took place at the institution’s campus in Lekki on Friday.

According to a statement signed by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Dr. Achugamonu Bede Uzoma, Nosike’s appointment followed the recommendation of the Governing Council, Senate, and Search Committee on August 8.

“Professor Nosike is a distinguished academic, administrator, and visionary leader whose wealth of experience in higher education and commitment to excellence align with the mission and values of our University,” the Registrar noted. Nosike brings over three decades of academic and professional experience spanning Africa, Europe, America, and Asia.

He has held senior leadership positions including Deputy Vice Chancellor, Dean, Director, and Head of Department in various universities. Prior to this appointment, he served in top capacities at the International University of Equator (Burundi), University of Kigali (Rwanda), Metropolitan International University, Copperstone University (Zambia), and Ugandan Pentecostal University.

He has also been a Visiting Professor of Finance and Management at Kigali Independent University (ULK) and a Visiting Scholar of Globalization and Development at the University of the Basque Country, Spain. Nosike has built a strong reputation as a consultant to governments, NGOs, and international agencies, while organizing more than 100 international conferences and workshops.