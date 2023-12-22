James Eze’s ‘Number One’ Is Wedding Song of 2023

Like the proverbial thief in the night. James Eze’s new single ‘Number one’ has started a steady rise through Nigeria music charts. It has been adjudged the wedding song of 2023 by many who follow trending news. ‘Number One’ is a single off Eze’s soon to be released EP titled ‘Cross my Heart’ and is currently the major celebration song featuring at weddings and other celebration events since its release on all platform.

The production credit of ‘Cross my heart’ goes to Asaba-based producer, Cumshot who made the infectious beat, and the Lagos based artist, Anoda, who recorded, mixed and mastered the song in his studios in Lagos. ‘Number One’ is the lead single that introduces lovers of good, clean and positive music to Eze’s world of riveting poetry and music.

‘Cross my Heart’ is loaded with other introspective songs like ‘Searching for myself’, ballads like ‘I love you’, ‘Together’, ‘Fire’, and ‘Adaeze’, which is a symphony to love, ‘Hourglass’, the passionately intense Make the world a better place’, the hard-hitting and politically charged ‘survivor’ among others. A most fascinating feature of Eze’s offering is the never-ending conversation between poetry and music in his EP.

He constantly orbits the two hemispheres; dropping soundbites, asking rhetorical questions and directing our gaze at difficult scenarios that we hate to contemplate but must of necessity engage. It’s easy to see that as a decorated poet, journalist and public relations guru, Eze is aware of the moral burden he carries and the expectations that come with his peculiar personal trajectory which cuts across media, consulting, banking, telecoms, public office and poetry.

Armed with an illustrious personal odyssey, Eze delicately sets out to reform and counsel society with his art and vehemently avoids the well-worn, destructive path of popular and trendy music that forces society down the abyss of dysfunction and regret. It would be recalled that Eze’s debut collection of poems, titled “dispossessed,” won the Association of Nigerian Authors poetry prize in 2020 and made the longlist of the fortune-changing Nigeria Prize for Literature in 2022.

His second collection which came out in July 2023 titled ‘Goosebumps’ draws commendations from literary authorities and lovers of good poetry. In a sense, Eze’s foray into music is a logical evolution for readers who are familiar with the brilliant lyricism of his poetry, most of which have been set to songs. At the moment, Eze’s ‘Number One’ is enjoying massive play in radio stations, clubs and lounges across Nigeria.

But even so, the song has become the number one wedding song of the year as couples settle for it as a fitting song to cement their marital vows because of the sublime way it portrays the importance of lifelong commitment.