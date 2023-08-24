James Didn’t Apologise To Me Personally After W’cup Stomping –Falcons Star

Super Falcons defender, Michelle Alozie has revealed that English forward Lauren James did not contact her privately after the stomping incident, Soccernet. ng reports. The 21-year-old James was sent off in the 87th minute of the Round-of-16 tie after stamping on Houston Dash defender Alozie before she was subsequently given a two-match ban.

The two football stars have since gone on social media to try to settle the difference following Nigeria’s 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to the Lionesses, with the Chelsea forward tweeting an apology message via her Twitter handle.

However, Alozie has revealed that James has yet to contact her personally to apologize, contrary to speculations flying on the internet.

“No, she did not reach out to me but the apology was on Twitter and Instagram, the American-based defender said in a video released on Channels Television Youtube.