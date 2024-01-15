James Brown Speaks On Why He Dropped Out Of UK School

Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown has reacted to an X user who speculated that he lied about studying in London.

It would be recalled that in 2022, James Brown made headlines about undergoing a Master’s programme in the United Kingdom; surprisingly, he failed to return after the summer holiday.

The X user with the handle @Adetut wrote, “I still can’t believe that this guy came to the UK for a visit and lied to Nigerians that he was studying, only to go back home after a month.

“I swear, it was our set. Oh, They were dragging Bob for not doing masters.”

In response to the X user, James, in a video shared on Instagram, confirmed he had dropped out of school over the high tuition fee.

The crossdresser further stated that he was unaware of the cost of school fees and nobody told him about it.

He said, “Una dey craze? Do I look like the 2face bastard you worship? Neither do I do fake life. My ID card is here, people are asking why are you not school, because school fees are expensive. E dey choke me.

“When I went to London, I didn’t even have the idea that school fees would be too expensive.

“Nobody told me, I spent nothing less than twelve thousand nine hundred pounds just for a year when I calculated it, it was running into millions and I said it is better I go use the money buy a house for a village or buy a house for Lagos.

“That’s why I came back and did everything I did. Now for school fees money, it is not easy to go to school in London.”