James Brown Opens Up On Being Broke, Homeless

Popular Nigerian content creator James Brown has reacted to allegations of financial struggles following reports that he is broke and homeless.

James Brown’s responses came days after a controversial blogger, Tosin Silverdam, alleged that Brown was struggling to stay afloat and had moved his belongings to friends’ houses.

Addressing the rumors in a video shared on his Instagram page, Brown denied being broke but admitted that he is currently saving up to resume his studies in the UK. According to him, he has about N30 million in savings but needs N50 million to fund his education. READ ALSO: James Brown Accused Of Faking Bobrisky Prison Visit.

He said, "Many people have been asking if it's true I needed help. I actually do. I need all the adverts and promotions right now. "In short, I have turned into a boy now because I am trying to gather money and go back to school. "I need N50 million, my savings is around N30 million. I called one or two friends about it, and they just went out of their minds and wrote all kinds of things." Watch the video below; https://www.instagram.com/reel/DHLpstps8ea/?igsh=MTh2Mmp5NG9rdmZ6NA==

