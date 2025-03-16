Share

Nigerian crossdresser and social media personality, James Brown, on Saturday announced his plan to revert to his male identity due to financial difficulties.

Speaking in an emotional post on his official Instagram page, James Brown opened up on struggling financially and urgently needs assistance.

According to Brown, he is actively seeking advertisement and promotional opportunities to sustain himself.

He also disclosed plans to further his education, stating that tuition fees alone would cost around ₦30 million.

His announcement has however attracted different reactions from social media users.

While some sympathized with his situation and offered words of encouragement, others questioned his financial choices.

Some suggested that he find a job or start a business rather than seeking public donations.

Additionally, his statement about “turning back into a boy” has led to debates about his identity, with many speculating on what this means for his public persona.

