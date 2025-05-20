JAMB’s Negligence Caused UTME Disruptions — Reps.

Share

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies has attributed the recent disruption of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to human error, not technical glitches, as initially believed.

Chairman of the Committee, Ofoku Ofuorji, made this disclosure on Tuesday during a press briefing at the National Assembly.

He also issued a formal apology to Nigerians over the incident.

“These human errors were avoidable and stemmed from negligence on the part of JAMB,” Ofuorji stated.

He continued, “We are all aware of the unfortunate situation our children faced during the UTME—an issue that has never occurred before in JAMB’s history.”

Commending the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, for owning up to the lapses, the lawmaker said: “The Committee recognises the courage and sincerity of the Registrar for accepting responsibility and apologising to parents, candidates, and the nation at large.”

Ofuorji expressed the Committee’s deep sympathy for candidates affected by the disruptions, reiterating its commitment to ensuring such occurrences are not repeated.

“We appreciate the eagerness and determination of Nigerian students to pursue education and better the future of our country. While JAMB has consistently made commendable efforts from registration to result release, this unfortunate incident underscores the need for stronger safeguards,” he said.

The lawmaker also called for an independent and thorough investigation into the matter, emphasizing that reforms must be implemented to uphold integrity in the examination process.

“Our Committee has been pushing for reforms aimed at setting a high standard of expertise. We will continue to work with JAMB across the six geopolitical zones to monitor and prevent a recurrence,” he assured.

He concluded by stressing the urgency of accountability: “The move toward accountability is not in the future; it is now. Our education system—cornerstone of the nation’s future—cannot afford another scandal.”

