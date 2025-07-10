JAMB’s 150 Cut-Off Not True Test Of Intelligence – Prof. Badejo

The former UN Secretary-General Deputy Special Representative for Somalia, Prof. Babafemi Badejo, yesterday said the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)’s 150 cut-off mark should not be seen as a definitive measure of an individual’s academic worth. The former UN scribe said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reports that JAMB on Tuesday announced 150 as the minimum cut-off score for admission into Nigerian universities for the 2025–2026 academic session.

The decision was reached during the 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions, held at the Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja, with stakeholders from various tertiary institutions in attendance.

Badejo said: “It should be made clear that one examination does not determine the academic worth of an individal

. “This is more so the case when, as a matter of fact, many universities seek an average of the JAMB result with performance at either the WAEC or NECO results. “This also goes in line with the performance at a post-UTME results in deciding who gets admitted. “