Jamb Warns Parents Against Enrolling Minors for Utme

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) yesterday cautioned parents against enrolling minors for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, gave the warning while reacting to a suit filed by one Mrs Ifeanyi Eke, against the board over alleged inappropriate text messages sent to her 15-year-old daughter during the course of her registration.

Recall that Mrs Eke has filed a N100 million suit against JAMB and three others before the Federal High Court Lagos, over alleged unsolicited and inappropriate text messages sent to her 15-year-old daughter. But reacting to the incident in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, Oloyede, who said the board was ready to meet with the woman, maintained that the sender of the message was not a staff of the board. Oloyede added that even though JAMB had reported the incident to security agencies to take appropriate action