On Wednesday, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) outrightly disowned fraudulent messages targeting the 2025 Unified Territory Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates, warning against scammers designed to dupe unsuspecting individuals.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the spokesperson of the examination board, Dr Fabian Benjamin.

According to the statement, the fraudsters are exploiting the numerical variant of UTME (8863) and JAMB’s short code (55019) to create a deceptive messaging system.

These criminals are sending fake alerts, claiming issues with candidates’ JAMB details and offering “assistance” to fix them.

“These messages are not from JAMB,” Benjamin stressed, noting that security agencies are already hunting the perpetrators.

JAMB urges candidates to ignore such messages and stay vigilant.

“Fraudsters prey on exam periods to deceive innocent candidates,” Benjamin warned, advising the public to scrutinize any communication that seems suspicious or deviates from JAMB’s official channels.

