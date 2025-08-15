JAMB/WAEC: Resolving Technical Glitches And Credibility Question

Recent reports of instances of technical glitches which characterized the operations of both the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), have put both in the eye of the screaming storm of public distrust.

Indeed, increasing concerns are being raised over the credibility as well as the reliability of Nigeria’s educational standardized testing systems. But it should not be so. If the key element of trust between the public and the twin examining bodies of JAMB and WAEC is so grossly violated, what moral lessons are the younger generation of Nigerian students being taught?

Currently, the stakeholders are apprehensive that these recurring technical challenges have the capacity to undermine public confidence built over decades in the credibility of the assessments of their children’s educational performance, devoid of base sentiments. What matters most for now are the technological measures and mechanisms to be deployed to resolve the glitches; and of course, the means of prevention so that they do not rear their ugly heads again.

For the record, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) as an examination board was established back in 1952 in five English-speaking countries of West Africa (Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia and the Gambia) by law. The salutatory aim is to determine the examinations which are required in the public interest.

It is also to conduct the examinations and award certificates comparable to those of equivalent examining authorities internationally. As for JAMB the legal instrument which established the Board was promulgated by the act (no. 2 of 1978) of the Federal Military Government on February 13, 1978. Both had seamlessly carried out their functions for some 73 years and 47 years respectively until the recent glitches.

They were reportedly hit by some unexpected yet massive crisis over what was described as glitches. As the challenging situation evolved the first hit was JAMB, which had to repeat the examination for some pupils. That was after the results were released.

On Monday, August 4, WAEC released the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) 2025 results, announcing that there was a mass failure in English Language. But in a curious twist of events, on Thursday, August 7, the council released a statement claiming that a glitch had occurred.

It impacted so negatively on its image that people started asking about the true picture of what was really going on. What is termed as “the glitch bug surge” has assumed a worrisome dimension to the system, more so the recent WAEC saga. It has indeed escalated the wave of public distrust to the extent that it has not only negatively impacted on the educational system but also the pupils” psych and the education system.

That is by raising concerns on credibility as well as the proposed transition to the computer based test (CBT) and systemic operations. In effect both the glitch and subsequent correction of results by WAEC have raised pertinent questions about credibility. Which of the results should be accepted as credible evidence reflecting the students’ true performance? That is the million – naira question.

In providing answers WAEC has revealed that during its internal post examination review of the released results WASSCE for School Candidates, (SC) 2025, some discrepancies were discovered, particularly in the grading of serialized papers. WAEC has therefore, apologized to the general public and the affected candidates for the glitches and poor grading of the results, especially English Language and Mathematics.

Also, the examination body stated that: “We have been able to fix the anomaly and candidates can now access their results on the portal (www. waecdirect.org).” But beyond all that, it is necessary to borrow a fresh leaf from the admonition offered by Kelvin Bob-Manuel, marketing communications strategist at the West Africa Vocational Education (WAVE).

As far as he is concerned, now is the time to embrace technology, not just as a buzzword, but as a solution. According to him, examination results should be processed and made available almost instantly, with secure systems, so as to prevent errors. Transparency should be built into every stage of the examination process so that public confidence can be restored.

Going forward, much more should be done than said by both the federal and state governments in adequately funding education up to 26% of their annual budgets as recommended by UNESCO. The expenditure of such funds should include infrastructure, training and retraining of teachers on information technology and the students on computer literacy.

In addition, JAMB and WAEC should apply proactive measures to forestall further technical glitches in the conduct of their examinations. In addition, strong, solid and sustainable measures should be put in place before the planned transition to full computer-based tests (CBT) for external examinations such as WASSCE and NECO.

By doing so it would douse the waves of doubts related to the credibility of the results released, as raised by stakeholders, especially the National Association of Parent Teacher Associations of Nigeria (NAPTAN). Eventually, the trust element would be rebuilt into our education delivery system to produce a younger generation of Nigerians with sound mind.