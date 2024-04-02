JAMB Uncovers 1,665 Fake A’Level Results During DE Registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said at least 1,665 fake A-level results were uncovered during the 2023 Direct Entry (DE) registration exercise.

The Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede made the disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja when he received the leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Colleges of Education Students.

He said, “Out of this figure, 397 were from Colleges of Education, 453 were university diplomas, and the rest were other A’level certificates.

“It should be of grave concern if no one respects the certificate one is holding; hence, there is a need to safeguard the integrity of A’level certificates that are used to secure admission through measures that would stand the test of time.”

Oloyede who explained that in the past the screening and due diligence of candidates applying for DE were usually carried out by the awarding institutions, noted that JAMB was shocked by the revelations from Bayero University, Kano (BUK) where out of the 148 Direct Entry applications to the institution, only six of the certificates forwarded for processing were genuine.

According to him, the discovery of the fraud in BUK had prompted the meeting of critical stakeholders to chart ways of combating the menace, including the constitution of an A’level result verification task force as well as the creation of a common platform for the verification of A’level results and certificates.

While stating that the verification platform was reliable and user-friendly as it only takes five minutes to verify any given certificate, Oloyede added that in order to underscore the importance attached to the exercise, the board has put in place a “No verification, No admission” policy.

The JAMB boss who revealed that 15 institutions were yet to sufficiently comply with verification requests from the board, said the affected institutions with more than 20 unverified candidates, would have to pre-verify candidates applying with their certificates before they could complete their DE registration process.

NANCES President, Eegunjobi Samuel who commended the registrar for restoring sanity, integrity, and credibility in the nation’s examination and admission processes, raised concerns over the seemingly intractable challenges they were having in the ongoing 2024 DE registration and asked for more DE registration centres.