JAMB Uncovers 1,665 Fake A-level Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has uncovered at least 1,665 fake A-level results during the Direct Entry (DE) registration Registrar Is-haq Oloyede made the revelation when he received the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Colleges of Education Students (NANCES) in Abuja yesterday. According to the professor, the A-level results verification followed the endemic corruption associated with the system and the need to restore the integrity of the admission process.

He said: “Out of this figure, 397 were from Colleges of Education, 453 were university diplomas, and the rest were other A-level certificates. “It should be of grave concern if no one respects the certificate one is holding; hence, there is a need to safeguard the integrity of A-level certificates that are used to secure admission through measures that would stand the test of time.” Oloyede said in the past the awarding institutions usually carried out the screening and due diligence of candidates applying for DE.

However, he said they were shocked by the revelations from Bayero University Kano (BUK) where out of the 148 DE applications to the institution, only six of the certificates forwarded for processing were genuine. According to him, the discovery prompted a meeting of critical stakeholders to devise a means of combating the menace. While stating that the verification platform is reliable and user-friendly as it only takes five minutes to verify any given certificate, Oloyede added that to underscore the importance attached to the exercise, the board has put in place a “No verification, No admission” policy.

The exam chief, who said 15 institutions had yet to sufficiently comply with their verification requests, said the affected institutions with more than 20 unverified candidates, would have to pre-verify candidates applying with their certificates before they could complete their DE registration. NANCES President Eegunjobi Samuel raised concerns over the seemingly intractable challenges facing them in the ongoing 2024 DE registration.