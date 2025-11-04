The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has said the board uncovered 15,000 candidates who forged their admission letters to be eligible for the national service organised by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Prof. Oloyede, who spoke in a press release on Monday said the board has started the prosecution of the perpetrators for alleged forgery.

Speaking during this year’s Batch C pre-mobilisation workshop organised by NYSC in Abuja, the registrar said 17 Deputy vice Chancellor’s (DVC), Deputy Registrars, including four JAMB’s workers, are in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related Offences Commission (ICPC) over the alleged forgery.

He said: “One day, I ran to your predecessor (referring to DG of the NYSC) because I couldn’t believe that 15,000 candidates forged admission letters.

As I speak with you, some deputy registrars are being tried by the ICPC. Some deputy vice – chancellors, not less than 17, including four JAMB staff members, are in prison custody.

“We took them to the ICPC. Those who want to go to jail should do so knowingly, not by accident.

“I want to advice you: follow the rules and you will have less problems. I suggest you follow the right path and you will see that most of the problems that are self-created by you will be eliminated.”

The NYSC’s Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, urged stakeholders not to allow the mobilisation process to suffer disrepute.

The DG said the organisation continued to experience cases of forged credentials, multiple registrations, and identity theft by unqualified individuals attempting to infiltrate its system.

According to him, this is a direct threat to the credibility of the mobilisation process of the NYSC.

He said: “We all know that mobilising eligible Nigerian graduates for national service remains central to the NYSC’s mandate.

“As a matter of fact, mobilisation is the gateway to the service year and a vital link in preparing young Nigerian graduates for national integration and development. This key aspect of our operations can, therefore, not be allowed to suffer disrepute”

“Over the years, the NYSC has earned public confidence for its transparent mobilisation process. We were able to do this in the analogue era and managed to transition that confidence to the digital era.

“For about 11 years now, we have continued to build digital databank, and our mobilisation process is today almost fully digitised.”

NYSC’s Director of Corps Mobilisation, Rachel Idaewor, noted that the scheme had recorded remarkable progress in its mobilisation efforts in recent years, largely due to innovative approaches and enhanced cooperation.

“Nevertheless, significant challenges remain, particularly concerning data integrity. The fraudulent uploading of unqualified persons continues to affect the credibility of our mobilisation process negatively,” she said.

She urged participants at the workshop to address contemporary issues affecting the mobilisation process.

Idaewor added: “The integrity of our data is not just a technical challenge; it has far-reaching implications for the personal and professional futures of our youth.

“Accurate, reliable data forms the backbone of any successful operational strategy, enabling us to effectively mobilise our youth for national service.”

Also, the JAMB has extended this year’s admission deadline for public universities from October 31 to November 17.

The extension, announced by JAMB in its weekly bulletin, was in response to emerging circumstances affecting the ongoing admissions process in several institutions.

According to the bulletin shared by JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the decision was reached after appeals from university administrators and new accreditation developments that required additional time for implementation.

The board added that there would be no further extension of the new date.

The statement said: “Association of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (AVCNU) has specially appealed for an extension due to the disruption caused by a number of factors, including a court order directing that the status quo should remain on the 2025/2026 admission list, which was only lifted by the same court on October 28, 2025.”