JAMB To Reschedule UTME For Candidates With Biometric Failure

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned candidates and the general public to disregard any message from a Sterling Bank account number 8520641017 with the name “Copyrightwriter Personal J Rescheduling Flw,” soliciting payments of N15,700 to reschedule the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for candidates who missed the examination.

Public Communication Advisor, JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, warned that the Board does not have any affiliation with the aforementioned account, warning that it was a scam.

He said: “JAMB disassociates itself from the fraudulent account number 8520641017 at Sterling Bank, associated with the scam name Copyrightwriter Personal J Rescheduling Flw. This account is being exploited to defraud unsuspecting candidates who missed their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

“We issue this urgent notice to inform the public about this nefarious scheme targeting candidates who were unable to participate in the UTME.

Some unscrupulous individuals are deceitfully soliciting payments of N15,700 under the false pretence of offering rescheduling services for the examination.

“Let us be unequivocal: this is a blatant scam, and we are confident that the public will not fall prey to such cheap and regressive tactics.

“JAMB has reported this matter to the relevant security agencies and is actively pursuing those responsible for this deceitful act.”

The Board noted that only candidates, who were unable to write their examination as a result of biometrics failure during registrations, would be rescheduled to sit for the UTME. “We wish to clarify that JAMB does not reschedule examinations for candidates who miss their scheduled tests due to reasons unrelated to the Board’s actions.

“However, for candidates whose biometrics failed during verification and were thus unable to sit for the examination, we are conducting a thorough investigation.

Those without discrepancies will be invited to retake the examination at no cost— NO PAYMENTS REQUIRED. “It is imperative to understand that JAMB does not charge any fees for examinations after a candidate has completed their registration.

“We strongly urge all candidates to remain vigilant and not to succumb to these fraudulent schemes. Protect yourselves and report any suspicious activity immediately

