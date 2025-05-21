JAMB To Conduct Exams For Students Who Missed Last UTME

Share

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it would conduct a mop-up examination for students who were unable to sit for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Registrar and Chief Executive of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede who made the disclosure during a stakeholders’ meeting with Chief External Examiners, state technical advisers, and other key stakeholders on Wednesday in Abuja, said they were many persons who were unable to sit for the examinations for various reasons.

He said: “We are also taking a decision immediately that all those who missed that examination for whatever reason the 5 per cent or 6 percent that missed the examination we would be having mop-up. Normally, we have annual mop-up throughout the country for those who have one reason or the other.

“And it is for that reason we have also decided that even those who missed the earlier initial exam, who were absent, we will extend this opportunity to them.

“So it is not that we are doing something that is (wrong), in the university we have make up examination. It’s only we don’t allow the abuse of it. So we will allow all the candidates who because of one thing or the other not to be present in this (rescheduled) and the previous main exam.”

Prof. Oloyede revealed that he almost considered stepping down as Registrar of JAMB, due to the pressure that arose from technical glitches experienced during the UTME in parts of the South-East and Lagos State.

“When this happened, my first reaction is to resign, but people advised me that the students will never forgive you because (it will look) like you have abandoned (them) at a time,” he said, adding that managing the rescheduling process effectively was a tough but necessary step to ensure fairness.

The JAMB boss who criticized those questioning the swift rescheduling of the exam for affected candidates, explained the tight academic calendar that UTME candidates must adhere to.

“Most people are asking why the hasty rescheduling? Those people are far from knowing the reality on ground. They are talking from lack of knowledge. Anybody who knows how the education system knows that once JAMB conducts its UTME, from May WASSCE starts that is the SSCE conducted by WAEC and immediately NECO starts and immediately NABTEB follows and these set of students are the ones taking all these examinations. So, once you missed your time, it will be very difficult.

“Some are saying why can’t you fix it in July, August? Maybe they are oblivious of what happens when you do that. What of NDA? What of Police Academy, what of air force exams that are regulated? They continue with their admissions and you deprive these people admission because they do not have UTME. We are conscious of our responsibility to this nation.”

The JAMB boss who dismissed any insinuations of bias in handling the crisis said, “As chief executive of JAMB, I don’t really care where any of our staff comes from, all I know is that they have been doing their jobs for years.”

During the meeting, a minute of silence was observed for a candidate who allegedly died by suicide in connection with the exam outcome.

Oloyede who described the tragedy as a profound emotional burden, emphasized that his reaction stemmed from empathy, not an attempt to shift blame.

“The emotional breakdown on my part was not a sign of weakness neither is it an excuse to abdicate our responsibilities. Let us not descend to a level where some people begin to pontificate because some people want to take advantage of the situation on ground.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Chief External Examiners group, Prof. Vincent Tenebe, lauded Oloyede’s leadership during the challenging period.

“And we know that we have shown some kind of leadership by owning up, even though it wasn’t his fault or anybody’s fault. And I want to use this opportunity once more to encourage all of us to come together to ensure that this country moves forward. Nigeria is a very important country, not only in Africa, but globally,” he said.

Share