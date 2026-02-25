JAMB Targets N238bn IGR In 2026

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has set a target of N23.8 billion as its internally generated revenue (IGR) for the 2026 fiscal year, representing a N4 billion increase from its 2025 target.

Dr Muftau Bello, a Director in the office of the Registrar, and Professor Ishaq Oloyede, presented the budgetary proposals to the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND on Wednesday.

“A total of N30.6 billion budget profile is proposed by JAMB in 2026, out of which N23.8 billion is to be generated internally and N6 billion to be remitted into the federation account as operating surplus for the year,” Dr Bello said.

The Director informed the Committee, led by Senator Muntari Dandutse, that JAMB generated N18.5 billion in IGR in 2025 and remitted N4 billion to the federation account as operating surplus.

Senator Dandutse expressed satisfaction with JAMB’s performance, saying, “We are impressed by the performance of JAMB under the leadership of Professor Oloyede.”

Dr Bello also informed the Committee that JAMB had created 1,000 examination centres for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), a significant increase from the fewer than 800 centres used in 2025.

Senator Yohanna Amos (Adamawa North) commended JAMB’s efforts but urged the examination body to reduce its examination fee from N3,500.

However, Dr Bello explained that the fee was previously N5,000 before the current Registrar reduced it to N3,500. “The fee was N5,000 before the current Registrar reduced it to N3,500.00,” he said.

Senator Amos’s suggestion was met with consideration by the Committee, with Senator Dandutse saying, “We will look into it and see how we can support JAMB in reducing the examination fee.”

JAMB’s efforts to increase its IGR and expand its examination centres demonstrate its commitment to improving its services.

The Committee expressed confidence in JAMB’s ability to meet its 2026 targets, with Senator Amos saying, “JAMB has done well, and we expect more from them.”

Dr Bello assured the Committee that JAMB was prepared to meet its targets and provide quality services to candidates.