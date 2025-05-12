JAMB Speaks On Complaints Over 2025 UTME Results

Share

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday responded to public complaints about its recently released 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

In a statement issued by the exam board spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB described the complaints as unusual while adding that they came from a few states of the Federation.

While JAMB said it acknowledges the complaints, it is currently fast-forwarding its annual system review.

“In response, the Board is fast-forwarding its annual system review—a comprehensive post-mortem of the examination process that is conducted each year, months after the exercise.

“The Board’s annual review encompasses three key stages: registration, examination, and result release. During the examination phase, JAMB ensures that every candidate is afforded the opportunity to sit for the test.

“Should any technical issues arise, the Board reschedules the examination for affected candidates without hesitation.

“We are particularly concerned about the unusual complaints originating from a few states within the Federation. We are currently scrutinising these complaints in detail to identify and rectify any potential technical issues.

“To assist in this process, we have engaged a number of experts, including members from the Computer Professionals Association of Nigeria, Chief External Examiners, who are heads of tertiary institutions, the Educational Assessment and Research Network in Africa, measurement experts, and Vice Chancellors from various institutions. If it is determined that there were indeed glitches, we will implement appropriate remedial measures promptly, as we do in the case of the examinations themselves.”

