JAMB Reschedules First National Conference On Higher Education Access

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG) has brought forward its first National Conference on Equal Opportunity of Access to Higher Education in Nigeria by one day due to a public holiday.

The conference which was earlier scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 26 and Wednesday, 27 September would now hold on Monday, 25th and Tuesday, 26th September, 2023.

In a statement issued by the Acting Director of Public Affairs and Protocol (PAP) of the board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, “this change in date is as a result of a possible declaration of Wednesday, 27th September 2023, as a public holiday by the Federal Government.

“The Board regrets all inconveniences occasioned by this change in date and calls on all stakeholders, including all Heads of Tertiary Institutions; Heads of Examination Bodies – the West African Examination Council (WAEC); National Examinations Council (NECO); National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB); National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS); State Commissioners of Education; Heads of Schools of Persons with Disabilities; Deans of Faculties of Education and Heads of Departments of Special Education; Leaders and Members of Association of Persons with Disabilities and the General Public, to note this change and act accordingly.

“All other information pertaining to venue and time remains as earlier announced.”