JAMB Reschedules 2025 Mock UTME To April 10

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rescheduled the date for the 2025 Mock UTME from April 5 to April 10, 2025.

A statement obtained by New Telegraph signed by JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, on Monday in Abuja explained that the shift was necessary to enable the board to run a seamless preparatory examination for interested candidates.

It reads: “This adjustment aims to ensure that all necessary preparations are completed, incorporating a variety of innovations and enhancements designed to make this examination one of the best in history, while also accommodating the increased number of examination centres for the 2025 exercise.

“Originally set for Saturday, April 5, 2025, the Mock UTME will now take place on Thursday, April 10, 2025, while the main UTME will start on April 25, 2025.

“In line with global best practices and recent research on examination methodologies in our region, the Board recognizes the need for innovative measures to optimize the mock exercise’s intended purpose.

“Candidates are advised to stay tuned for the announcement regarding the printing of their Mock Notification Slip, which will provide details about the location of their examination centre.”

