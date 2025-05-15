JAMB: Reps Seeks Establishment Of One CBT Centre Per LGA

Share

The House of Representatives on Thursday called for the establishment of at least one computer-based testing (CBT) in each of the 774 local government areas of the country for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

New Telegraph reports that the lawmakers made the resolution during plenary on Thursday, following the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) admission that there were errors in the 2025 examination.

According to the lawmakers, the move would aid in forestalling future recurrence. The House also called for calm in the wake of JAMB’s admission to errors in the 2025 UTME.

It would be recalled that last month, the Senate mulled a similar resolution, saying there will be budgetary provisions in the 2026 fiscal year for the establishment of CBT centres across the 774 local government areas of the country.

According to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Mohammed Dandutse, who spoke when he monitored the 2025 UTME, the absence of CBT centres in some parts of the country calls for concern.

He said, “In making it easy for candidates seeking admissions into universities or other tertiary institutions through UTME, the ICT centres must be made available in all the 774 local government councils across the country.

“I am from Katsina South senatorial district, where only two out of the 11 local government councils have ICT centres for UTME.

“Since the examination is computer-based, centres for it need to be made available across the 774 local government councils in the country. In doing this, this committee of the senate, in collaboration with our colleagues in the house of representatives, shall facilitate budgetary provisions for it in the 2026 fiscal year.”

