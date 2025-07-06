JAMB Releases Mop-Up UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the mop-up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) held on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the results of 11,161 candidates out of the 96,838 scheduled for the mop-up exercise have been released.

The board explained that some candidates unable to access their results had failed to comply with instructions and advised them to send ‘UTMERESULT’ as a single word via SMS to 55019 or 66019 using the phone number used for registration.

The board also provided an update on the investigation into the production of fake admission letters. With assistance from the Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC), five ringleaders involved in fabricating JAMB admission letters for a fee were arrested and are currently being prosecuted at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Following confessions from the suspects, a total of 17,417 candidates were flagged as beneficiaries. From this number, 6,903 candidates with minor discrepancies were cleared, while 10,514 were referred to police investigation offices.

Among the 10,514 candidates, 5,669 were confirmed to have procured forged letters. Another 4,832 had undisclosed admissions and attempted to bypass the official condonement process by engaging the syndicate. Thirteen candidates flagged due to acts of omission or commission have been directed to rectify their issues and print new admission letters.

Additionally, 1,532 candidates whose institutions eventually processed their admission have been warned and condoned, despite initially attempting to sidestep procedures. However, 3,300 candidates whose institutions have not confirmed their admissions remain under investigation.

JAMB reiterated that the screening process is ongoing and warned that any candidate found guilty of employing fraudsters or deviating from due process will face prosecution under the Examination Malpractices Act, regardless of age.