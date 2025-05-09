JAMB Releases 2025 UTME Results

Share

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday released the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

JAMB also revealed that 39,834 candidates’ results are being withheld.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made the disclosure during the official release of the 2025 UTME results at JAMB headquarters, Bwari.

READ ALSO

Oloyede revealed that the seizure of results was due to suspected examination malpractices, and about 80 individuals are being probed for exam-related offences with Anambra State having the highest number of suspects.

New Telegraph recalls that JAMB on Monday, May 5, released a statistical breakdown of the results, offering a full picture of how Nigerian candidates performed in the examination conducted across the country

Share