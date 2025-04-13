Share

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially released the results of the 2025 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted on Thursday, April 10, across various centres nationwide.

The Board’s spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, urging candidates who sat for the mock examination to check their results by sending “MOCKRESULT” via SMS to either 55019 or 66019, using the phone number they registered with.

According to Benjamin, the mock UTME was designed not only to test the Board’s latest innovations but also to give candidates a feel of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) environment ahead of the main UTME.

A total of 200,115 candidates initially registered for the exercise, though two candidates later withdrew, bringing the total number of participants to 200,113. On the day of the examination, 73,844 candidates were absent, and 88 candidates were disqualified for failing the biometric verification process.

The statement confirmed that 126,181 candidates successfully sat for the exam, while results for 115,735 candidates have already been released.

However, the Board noted that 10,446 results are still undergoing processing and will be released in due course.

“The Board acknowledges the delays experienced by some candidates during the examination and regrets any inconvenience caused. These challenges are anticipated due to the new features implemented to enhance the overall conduct of the main UTME,” Benjamin stated.

He further commended candidates and parents for their cooperation, assuring them that JAMB remains committed to improving the examination process for the benefit of all stakeholders.

The annual mock examination, a preparatory platform for candidates, is also used by JAMB to fine-tune technical systems and innovations before the commencement of the main UTME.

The Board encouraged candidates to continue their preparations as the 2025 UTME drew closer, emphasizing that the sacrifices made now would guarantee a smoother examination experience.

