JAMB Releases 2025 Mock UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2025 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which was conducted on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

In a statement issued on Sunday by JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the Board advised candidates to check their results by sending “MOCKRESULT” to either 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number (SIM) used for registration.

Benjamin said that the optional mock examination was designed to test the Board’s annual innovations and provide candidates with an opportunity to experience the Computer-Based Test (CBT) environment.

According to the statement, a total of 200,115 candidates initially expressed interest in the mock examination.

However, two candidates later withdrew, bringing the number of registered candidates to 200,113.

Of the registered candidates, 73,844 were absent on the day of the examination, while 88 candidates failed biometric verification.

“Consequently, 126,181 candidates successfully sat for the examination, and results for 115,735 of them are now available for viewing. Additionally, 10,446 results are still being processed and will be released soon,” the statement read.

The Board acknowledged the delays experienced by some candidates during the examination and expressed regret over any inconvenience caused.

It attributed these challenges to the introduction of new features aimed at improving the overall conduct of the main UTME.

JAMB expressed appreciation for the understanding and support shown by candidates and their parents.

The mock examination, the Board emphasized, serves as a trial run of the UTME, allowing it to assess the effectiveness of new innovations and helping candidates become more familiar with the CBT environment.

“Over the years, this initiative has successfully achieved its objectives—addressing lapses and equipping candidates with valuable experience ahead of the main examination,” the statement added.

JAMB urged all candidates to continue making the necessary efforts to ensure a seamless and beneficial examination experience.

