JAMB Registrar Warns Parents Against Paying School Fees For Admission Not Certified

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has cautioned parents and guardians against paying school fees for their children for admissions not duly certified by the board.

He warned that such admissions are illegal and could jeopardise the academic future of affected candidates.

Speaking at the 15th convocation ceremony of Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State, the JAMB boss admonished parents to allow their children grow through the right process.

According to him, “So it is always advisable to let the children grow through the process to let them become what they want to become.

“Please don’t pay school fees for any child, unless that person has an admission letter from JAMB, because it may be the beginning of a torturous, fruitless and wasteful journey. Therefore, I advised you to desist, that you pay only for admission that has already been certified by JAMB.”

Among the graduands who bagged Master’s Degrees in Mass Communication from Fountain University are: Owaloko of Iloko Ijesa, Oba Akeem Ogungbangbe, wife of Ataoja of Osogbo, Olori Adedoyin Oyetunji, correspondents of TVC and The Nation, Rafiu Hammed, Toba Adedeji, amongst others.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof Ramota Karim, disclosed that 43 students of the institution bagged First Class Degree Honours as the institution graduated 508 in various degrees at the 15th convocation ceremony.