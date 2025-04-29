JAMB Registrar, VC Encourages Students As ASE Admits Pioneer Set

Share

The Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Emeritus Professor Is-haq Oloyede, has encouraged students to make good use of their time, stating that the most important things in life are often limited in supply.

Oloyede gave this advice in his remarks at the maiden matriculation of the African School of Economics (The PanAfrican University of Excellence), Abuja, where he noted that regardless of the students’ courses and departments, one important lesson that being students of the university should remind them of is the need to put value on what is limited because economics is about maximising the utilisation of the limited and everyone must locate themselves within that philosophy.

The JAMB Registrar, who is a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), further encouraged the students to make a judicious use of the opportunities available to them, even as he said that the size of the university would allow them to be able to benefit maximally as the extremely large classes could not be applicable to them. Oloyede, while lauding the university, and congratulating the students, expressed optimism that they would justify the investments made in them.

Meanwhile, in his lecture on: “Education: The Pathway to Success in Life,” the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, African School of Economics, Prof Michael Maduagwu, emphasised the importance of education and underscored the significance of reading widely.

He, however, noted that the advent of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has made reading and learning much more accessible and easy with unlimited learning resources available to the students.

This was even as he tasked the students on ethics and character, noting that stories bordering on examination malpractice, bribery, cultism and sexual harassment have often been told in some Nigerian universities, but they should not apply to the African School of Economics.

Thus, the guest lecturer advised the students and members of staff to set the highest standard for the university and appreciated the Vice-Chancellor for his charismatic leadership. Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Mahfouz Adedimeji, in his “Three Principles, Six Stories,” introduced the university as one with a difference, saying that the institution was conceived to address the critical challenges in Africa.

He said the university leverages partnership, technology and personnel to achieve functional education that transforms individuals and societies based on the core values of the university, which he identified as IDEAS meaning Integrity, Discipline, Excellence, Accountability and Service.

Adedimeji, therefore, encouraged the students to embrace curiosity, cultivate resilience and maintain focus as three principles that would guarantee their success, even as he also spoke on the need for them to embrace faith, have trust, keep hope, demonstrate confidence, show love and maintain a positive attitude at all times.

