JAMB Registrar Monitors TETFund Examinations

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede on Friday monitored the promotion examination conducted by the Board for Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) staff

Prof. Oloyede expressed his gratitude to TETFund, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and other agencies for their continued confidence in JAMB’s credibility and their ongoing collaboration with the Board.

Commending TETFund for its proactive decision to engage JAMB, Prof. Oloyede affirmed that the Board is committed to providing exceptional examination services to those who value integrity and trust in the examination process.

Reflecting on the challenges faced by the Board in 2025, Prof. Oloyede emphasized that while he accepts responsibility for the events that transpired, this does not excuse any stakeholder, including Board staff, from neglecting their duties.

He assured that the Board would take appropriate action against any dereliction of duty.

He reiterated his commitment to exploring innovative methods for conducting examinations and expressed satisfaction that, despite the challenges encountered, there were no reports of examination leakage or similar issues

