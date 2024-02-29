JAMB Registrar Calls For Sanction Against Social Media Abusers

The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede has called for “ruthless” sanctions against social media abusers to serve as a deterrent.

Oloyede said Nigeria does not need a new law to tackle social media abuse as there are relevant laws to address the challenges.

The JAMB Registrar spoke with journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Thursday, shortly after delivering a lecture at a one-day seminar on “the effective use of Social Media Management for effective dawah outreach,” organised by the League of Imams and Alfas, Ogun State Chapter.

It would be recalled that the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, recently called for the regulation of social media, saying it has become a societal menace.

Many Nigerians, however, kicked against the idea. But, Oloyede said there are enough legal frameworks to address the challenges of social media abuse, but for lack of implementation.

Oloyede, who was Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, stressed the need for the security agencies to implement those laws by dealing ruthlessly with abusers of the platforms in order to serve as a deterrent.

Oloyede said “It is for the law enforcement agencies to take appropriate measures against those who abuse social media. I do not think we do not need any new laws because we have sufficient laws to deal with those people who abuse social media. The laws are there and I believe it’s lack of implementation that is the problem.

“I believe that anybody irrespective of the faith of the person who abuses the law abuses the use of social media, such a person should be brought to book; there should be no scapegoating or there should also be no demigods in dealing with social media abusers.

“We should deal ruthlessly with those who use social media to defame institutions and individuals.”

The state’s Deputy Governor, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said “Social media is about you saying what people want to hear.”

She encouraged everyone, regardless of age, to have easy access to social media and cautioned against relying solely on seniority.

The Chairman of the occasion, Sarafa Tunji Ishola, commended the initiative, advising Nigerians to make better use of social media and tap into its opportunities.