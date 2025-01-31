JAMB Postpones 2025 UTME Registration To February 3

Share

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday announced the postponement of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration until Monday, February 3.

New Telegraph reports that the registration, initially set to begin on Friday, January 31, was postponed to allow the Examination Board to implement essential adjustments to its registration templates.

Announcing the postponement, the Board’s Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin in a statement noted that the postponement was due to the suspension of law programs in some Nigerian universities, and the approval of deceitful facilities as Computer-Based Test centres in certain locations, among other factors.

The examination body apologised to prospective UTME candidates and other stakeholders for any inconvenience caused by the adjustments, assuring them of a seamless registration process.

“These adjustments come in light of the recent suspension of certain law programmes at selected universities, as submitted to the Board by the Council for Legal Education.

“Additionally, the Board discovered that some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres had used deceptive facilities to gain approval, prompting the need for further scrutiny and corrections by disapproving such centres.

“The Board acknowledges the disruption this may cause to candidates and other stakeholders and sincerely apologises for any inconvenience.

“The additional time will be used to ensure that all necessary changes are made for a smooth registration process.” the statement partly read.

