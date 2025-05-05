JAMB: Over 75% Candidates Scored Below 200 In 2025 UTME

Share

Following the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) which began on Thursday April 24, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday released a statistical breakdown of the results, offering a full picture of how Nigerian candidates performed in the examination conducted across the country.

According to JAMB official figures, a total of 1,955,069 candidates sat for the UTME, with performance across score ranges as follows: 320 and above (4,756 or 0.24 percent), 300–319 (7,658 or 0.39 percent), 300 and above (12,414 or 0.63 percent), 250–299 (73,441 or 3.76 percent), 200–249 (334,560 or 17.11 percent).

JAMB noted that 97 candidates were directly involved in examination misconduct and their results have been withheld. 2,157 candidates are currently being investigated for suspected malpractice, including impersonation, illegal assistance, and tampering with exam systems.

Additionally, 71,701 candidates were recorded as absent from their examination centres. A significant number of candidates experienced biometric verification issues, which prevented them from taking the exam at their original schedule. These candidates are still under investigation, and only those who are cleared will be rescheduled to write the exam at special centres.

JAMB confirmed that results of blind candidates and others under the JAMB Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG) are still being processed. Their exam was conducted under special arrangements using Braille and Read-A loud modes, with full compliance to the standard test content. The release of these results will follow the final round of reviews and validation.

The board has also announced that it will host a press conference later in the week to formally announce the release of all candidates’ results.

