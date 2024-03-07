JAMB: Over 260,000 Candidates Sit For Mock UTME

Over 260,000 candidates are sitting for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock examination across 793 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede who made the disclosure after monitoring the mock exam in some centres in Abuja on Thursday, said the examination which was to test the preparedness of the Board and candidates for the main UTME scheduled to commence on Friday, 19th April 2024, was progressing seamlessly, except for few incidents recorded in about four centres which would be resolved.

While noting that results for the mock UTME would be released Thursday (today) evening or tomorrow (Friday), Oloyede disclosed that the Board successfully conducted a recruitment examination for Nigerian Police on Wednesday.

He said: “So far so good, we are doing mock after mock, just yesterday we conducted recruitment for the Police Service Commission throughout the country, that was a mock before today’s mock and that was in 411 centres across the country, and today we are conducting our own mock in 793 centres across the country.

“So far, we have about three or four places where they have one issue or the other, but we are trying to get over that. So, it is a good one, even those three (where there are issues), we will have a way of accommodating them even if they go down completely. But everything is going on well and the reports we have is that we are very okay.

” Over 260,000 candidates are sitting for the (mock) exam but for the real exam we have 1.98 million because we don’t want to turn our mock to another exam that is why we did not allow more than that number to register for the mock exam, which is just to test the system.”

On the readiness for the main UTME, Oloyede said JAMB was fully prepared for the smooth conduct of the exam, even as he revealed that new mechanisms would also be deployed to further fortify the exam system.

“We are adequately ready for the exam. Today is a very special day for us. We know we are doing some internal revolution this year which we were apprehensive of the workability. We can now say we have arrived, at what we said to ourselves about six, seven years ago, we have been able to achieve it today.”

Information and Communications Technology (ICT) consultant at JAMB, Damilola Bamiro, said the exam body was also fully in touch with all the centres taking part in the examination through the JAMB’s Situation Room for real-time interaction between the centres and JAMB to speedily resolve any issue that should come up during the examination.