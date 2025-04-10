JAMB: Over 211,000 Candidates Sit for 2025 UTME Mock

Share

…as JAMB’s rogue website gets 180 candidates seeking to cheat

No fewer than 211,000 candidates participated in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock exercise conducted nationwide on Thursday by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who monitored the mock exercise at a Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre in Bwari, Abuja, confirmed that the results of the mock examination will be released on Friday, April 11.

“They will have the results tomorrow. For those who have completed their mock exams, we are already working on their results. However, we are reviewing outcomes across the different batches to ensure consistency before releasing them,” he stated.

In a major revelation, Prof. Oloyede disclosed that no fewer than 180 candidates were caught attempting to cheat in the forthcoming UTME after registering through fake websites disguised as platforms offering ‘special assistance’ for the exam. Unknown to the fraudsters, the sites were decoy portals created by JAMB to expose exam cheats.

“We need to let students know that the best way to pass the UTME is to study. Some rogue websites are collecting money from unsuspecting candidates with promises of assistance,” Oloyede said. “As of this morning, about 180 candidates have paid into one of our decoy accounts. That alone is an infraction. We will cancel their results for both UTME and Direct Entry (DE).”

The registrar warned students against sharing their registration details with third parties, stressing that UTME is not a school-based examination and that individual registration is strictly required.

He also cited cases where schools or individuals claimed credit for high scores using deceptive means, warning that JAMB is closely monitoring such activities. “There was even a state where the governor was misled into celebrating students based on false claims. This kind of shortcut culture will not be tolerated.”

Prof. Oloyede further noted that many of the affected candidates had paid as much as N30,000 to the fraudulent platforms in a desperate bid to secure exam success.

“Some of them are paying N30,000 for something that will never work. And when I look at the identities of those who made the payments, I can only smile,” he added.

JAMB urged candidates to rely solely on verified information from the board and avoid falling prey to fraudsters. The 2025 UTME is officially scheduled to begin on April 25 at accredited CBT centres across Nigeria.

