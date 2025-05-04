Jamb: One Hell Of An Exam Season!

Share

With unceasing complaints about inadequate infrastructure, technical failure, and poor coordination marking the annual conduct of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) this year a number of admission seekers into the nation’s higher institutions are left with stories of frustration and heartbreak. That is as it appears the seamless conduct of the UTME remains a mirage. LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports on the travails of candidates writing the 2025 UTME

Having burned the midnight oil on several occasions to prepare for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) , nothing suggests his efforts would go to waste until his experience on April 24.

Like other candidates across the country, Idris Olanrewaju had set out to get to his examination centre at International College, Ibefun, in the Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State before 6:30am as directed by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Body( JAMB )

Olanrewaju was, however, left shattered when he was directed by the management of the school to another centre in Ago Iwoye, Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, stating that JAMB had shifted his centre to another Local Government Area in the state.

Just like other candidates at his initial centre, Olanrewaju could not write his UTME at the Ago Iwoye centre after arriving late, insisting there was no prior notice from JAMB that his centre had been shifted to another Local Government.

“We were to write our examination at International College Ibefun ICT centre in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State. Upon getting to the examination centre around 6:15 am to 6:30 am, the actual time to commence the examination, on the first day of the exam, which is Thursday April 24, 2025, we ( the candidates) were directed to another examination centre in Ago Iwoye by the management of International College Ibefun. They said that JAMB had shifted the exam centre to the CBT centre of Aletheia University, a private university in Ago Iwoye, Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State,” he told Sunday Telegraph

He continued: “We got to the examination centre late and we were denied sitting for the examination up till the last batch of the exam. We waited till the fourth batch(last batch), no luck.

“We were destabilised and sad. There wasn’t any communication from JAMB to arrange a resit exam for those that missed the examination due to their negligence and communication failure.”

Meanwhile, some candidates at an examination centre said to be located at Abimbola Excel School, Elesin, Amuloko area, Akanran road, Ona Ara LGA, Ibadan, Oyo State, did not have the patience of their Ogun State counterparts. In a viral video, not even the intervention of security agents could stop the anger of the candidates at the centre, as they were seen destroying plastic chairs at the centre in protest of their inability to take their scheduled exams following alleged technical glitches. It was also gathered that computers and other gadgets were destroyed.

With 2,030,627 candidates registered for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, which is said to be the highest number of applications JAMB has received in its history of conducting the UTME, there are questions on the integrity of the examination process.

As the number of candidates grows annually, complaints by candidates, parents and other stakeholders about inadequate infrastructure, technical failures and poor coordination have been a recurring decimal; something they argue questions JAMB’s capacity to conduct a seamless examination.

Posting candidates outside chosen towns callous, unreasonable – CCAC

Reacting, the Citizenship Civic Awareness Centre’s (CCAC) National Coordinator,Adeola Soetan, urged JAMB to stop posting candidates outside their chosen towns and states as a matter of policy.

“Digitalisation of exams is to make life better, not more difficult and more risky every year. I took the JAMB exam in the early 80s in Abeokuta. No digitalisation, all correspondences were through the post office. None of us who sat for it was posted outside Abeokuta to write exams.

“Posting young candidates of 16-18 years of age living in Ayetoro or Ilaro to Abeokuta, from Oyo to Ogbomoso, Abuja to Nasarawa, Lagos to Ondo State, et al, to write 6-7am exams is callous and unreasonable. Sad reports of candidates dying due to motor accidents , missing in transit and very late return to their homes should be of great concern to the government, JAMB, parents and all people of good conscience in this stage of insecurity. We commiserate with the parents, families, friends of those young citizens, who died or missed in transit while they were in search of their future.”

He added: “Government and JAMB should not wait till we have JAMB cemeteries in each state for fallen candidates before stopping this policy of flinging candidates like stone to very far places to write exams.

“No doubt, JAMB has made a lot of remarkable and commendable progress in conducting and prompt release of exams, although at increasingly high cost to parents and guardians, thereby making JAMB a huge profit-making business organisation, the lacking areas seem not to attract due attention of JAMB. The unwritten policy that, like water, JAMB candidates will always find their ways to write exams, is very wrong and inhuman. . We don’t need to make these young citizens by creating the impression that “nobody cares”.”

Wasted by accident, missing in transit

In what appears to confirm the fear of some Nigerians, who are opposed to candidates writing examinations at centres far from their immediate environment, two JAMB candidates reportedly died in an accident on the Oyo-Ogbomoso road in Oyo State.

Oyo Insight reported that the accident involved students, who were on their way to sit for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination in Ogbomosho, according to multiple eyewitnesses.

It was also gathered that the accident reportedly occurred when the commercial vehicle conveying the students to a JAMB centre in Ogbomoso had a brake failure.

Last week, a UTME candidate, Esther Oladele, was reported missing after she left Ajah for Epe in Lagos on April 25 ahead of her examination,which was scheduled for 9 am the following day.

A Twitter user, Johnson, who claimed to be her relative, said Esther had texted one of her siblings to reveal her ordeal: “I’m scared. I think I entered the wrong car. My eyes are itchy and I feel sleepy.”

Esther was said to have been found the following day, April 26, after being “dropped off at Ijebu Ode” in Ogun State.

Meanwhile, in a statement by the presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, he described it as reckless to set examinations for as early as 6:00 a.m., stating that compelling teenagers aged 15 to 17 to travel to unfamiliar terrains was insensitive.

“Setting exams for vulnerable teenagers as early as 6:00 a.m., while transporting them across far-flung locations, is reckless.

“Who takes responsibility when a 15- or 16-year-old child disappears or is harmed while trying to access their right to education?” he asks

We have nothing to do with where candidates are posted – JAMB

In a statement by the Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB described the allegation that it posted candidates outside their chosen towns as false, stating that it is targeted at tarnishing the reputation of board:

“It is our firm belief that some parents are continually being deceived, misled and duped by their own wards and some secondary school proprietors, who continue to propagate the falsehood that JAMB assigns candidates to examination centres outside their chosen examination towns.”

He said :“Let it be unequivocally clear: at the time of registration, candidates have the right to select their preferred examination town. JAMB subsequently assigns them to a centre within that chosen town. The baseless assertion that candidates are placed in towns different from their selections is erroneous, malicious and aimed solely at tarnishing the Board’s reputation. It never happens.

“The Board therefore challenges this false yet popular narrative by offering a handsome financial reward to anyone who can provide authentic proof of even one candidate, who has been posted outside their chosen town.”

Justifying why candidates were asked to arrive at CBT centres 90 minutes before the commencement of examinations, he explained: “Anyone who finds no fault in airlines requesting air travellers to arrive at the airport two hours before departure should equally find no fault in encouraging candidates to arrive at CBT centres 90 minutes before the commencement of examinations for preliminary verification.

“Many parents, who expect candidates to spend no more than two hours for a two-hour examination are evidently unaware of the necessary preliminary processes.”

What parents, students are saying

Sunday Telegraph spoke with more Nigerians on their experiences. Ibrahim Yau Nabayi is the Secretary General, National Parent-Teacher Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN). Although he preferred to keep the identity of the school and state where his daughter wrote the UTME private, he narrated her daughter’s experience and what he observed at the examination centre.

He said :“My daughter was writing in one of the centres. I took her there myself. The candidate sitting next to her complained that his computer was shutting down abruptly, leaving him disorganised. The invigilator warned him that, ‘if the system goes off, you would have to wait till next year’. My daughter told me this. Then, there’s a church behind the centre. You could hear the loud sound of music within the premises of the school because there was a wedding ceremony going on in the church. The atmosphere was not conducive for the exam.”

For Femi Adeyanju, whose CBT centre was at Akute in Ogun State, he said his experience was pleasant as he had no issues.

“Leaving for Akute from Mowe wasn’t a problem for me because I wrote my exam in the afternoon. I didn’t have to be under pressure to leave home early. On getting to my centre, I really did not have any issue. Everything went well. But I have friends, who told me they only had 55 questions in the English Language. And 1 to 10 only had only options without questions.”

Another candidate, who simply wanted to be identified as Ismaila said: “ I wrote my exam at the Redemption camp, Mowe, Ogun State. I didn’t have any issues. Everything was fine for me. “

Another parent, Mr Jonas Achi, told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) that the whole process of UTME had impacted his family.

“During the registration at the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Secondary School, many of us parents had to sleep over at the centre to ensure that our children were registered.

“The crowd was so much and to make matters worse, as we speak, many of the children were posted to Akwa Ibom from Cross River for their examination. Others to other Local Governments like Obudu that can take up to eight hours of travelling from Calabar.

“Another challenge is fixing the examination by 6.30 a.m.. How does JAMB expect the candidates to make it to the centre by such time to write their examination? It is highly insensitive,” he said.

Also, Johnson Etim, a parent, said: “I can’t just understand why the process is now very difficult. For some days, we were told that there was no network for them to carry out the more registrations.

“After going through the pains of registering my daughter, she was still posted to Akamkpa LGA which is a two to three hours journey from Calabar without minding that many of these children are just teenagers.

“My neighbour’s son was posted to Ikom which is a four to five hours journey ,” he said.

According to him, some parents and their wards had to go a day before the exam and lodged in a hotel which was an extra cost.

We want seamless exercise, not against CBE –NANTAP

Ibrahim Yau Nabayi, General, National Parent-Teacher Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN), in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, expressed worry over the perennial issues that dog the conduct of the UTME.

“As a parent body, we feel concerned and worried. The whole process is not improving by the day as expected. We hope to see a better JAMB, where exams will be conducted seamlessly. We will not like to believe that the Nigerian system is “work-in-progress”. As an accountant, when you say work-in-progress, if you do this, you drop…I don’t know how many years they have been doing this. What we expect is that there is a huge investment in the process. And the huge investment should come from the school level.

“If the school in my community graduating SS3 students are supposed to write UTME and they are using computer-based examinations, but even the school principal does not have a computer or laptop in his office and his students are going to write UTME on computer, what are they going to do there? We support computer-based exams. What has the government or the authorities done to ensure that there is a seamless exam? We are asking the authorities to do the needful for this exam to be seamless?” he stated.

JAMB has outlived its usefulness – Aisha Yesufu, Rinu

Baring her mind on the challenges faced by candidates, political activist and public affairs commentator, Aisha Yesufu, said universities no longer depend on JAMB for the assessment of candidates since they still conduct post UTME. She wrote on her X handle @Aisha Yesufu, “I don’t think there is any university that relies on JAMB anymore. That’s why they all conduct post UME exams. JAMB is just an avenue to rip money off vulnerable students. The worst is how you have to keep writing it even if you make the required cut off marks and it’s the schools that don’t give you admission.

“Many things are deliberately set up to punish and frustrate people in this country. As empathy is lacking, many want others to suffer the way they suffered rather than stopping the suffering they had suffered.”

Also, frontline EndSARS protester, Rinu Oduala, called for the scrapping of the examination body, Rinu Oduala@savvy wrote on X: “Why are we still doing JAMB in a country that lacks electricity with less than 50 per cent internet penetration? We are not in the 1950s for God’s sake. Scrap JAMB and let capable universities conduct their own tests.”

Fidteacher @fidelauveout wrote : “Jamb has helped poor brilliant students from poor and wretched home to study good disciplines like medicine. My nephew I taught, scored 320 in JAMB and he’s now studying medicine in Unijos. He’s on multiple scholarships. I don’t support the idea of scrapping JAMB although the incident is unfortunate, and they need to improve in some areas, particularly timetabling.”

‘2025 UTME one of best we’ve had

Speaking in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, JAMB’s spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, challenged any candidate posted outside their chosen town to bring evidence, offering a cash reward of N1 million to any victim.

“There are no issues. Whatever you are saying are speculations that you don’t have facts about. We don’t post candidates. This is the process. At the point of registration, candidates are allowed to choose an examination town to do the examination. And no candidate will bring any slip where he picked an examination town, and he is writing the examination outside the town, not even one. If you have any, I promise you, I will give you N1m.”

According to him, the 2025 UTME remains one of the best the board has had, noting that protesters were only unruly.

“If you talk about the registered candidates breaking chairs and demonstrating, that is their unruly behaviour because as far as I’m concerned, the 2025 exam is one of the best we’ve ever had. Is there a candidate that would say for the 2025 exam, he has not written the exam?”

When told that some candidates alleged that they missed their examinations because they were relocated to another centre on the day they were supposed to write their examination without a prior notice, he said: “ It is not true. If for any reason a candidate needs to be rescheduled, apart from also a selection process. It is not only the examination. It is just like a job interview. The way you are dressed also determines whether you would be selected or not. If you are a candidate that wants to go to university and you cannot read messages on your phone, you cannot check email, you cannot receive calls, I don’t know how we can help you.”

He added: “We are conducting exams for two million people, over 800 CBT centres. I don’t know what the issue is here. Are you saying that we should conduct exams that would be devoid of issues anywhere? Certainly, there will be issues. Nobody will promise you there will not be issues. But what we should be concerned about is that, how adequately prepared are we that if these issues come up? Will we be able to address them? But if you say we must conduct exams without issues, then you are equating us to God. It is not a possibility and I can’t promise you that. The most important thing is that we are on top of it. Whenever they rear their ugly heads, we will bring solutions to address them.”

Commenting, the National Coordinator of Citizenship Civic Awareness Centre (CCAC),Adeola Soetan, said examinations conducted by JAMB should not start earlier than 8:00am, to avoid kidnapping, death by motor accident and undue stress for candidates and their parents, who now follow their teenage children to JAMB centres for safety purposes.

He urged the body to extend its examination period by more days.

