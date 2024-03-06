JAMB Okays Use Of ‘Ordinary’ HP Pencils In UTME, Mock Examination

…holds mock-UTME March 7th, 2024

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (UTME) has said candidates sitting for the mock and main Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), were free to make use of only what it described as “ordinary” HP pencils in the examination hall.

This was as the Board announced that this year’s mock UTME has been scheduled for Thursday, 7th March, 2024.

A statement signed by the spokesperson of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that the clarification had become necessary, given the series of enquiries by candidates as to which writing material to use following the ban of pencils and other materials considered as aiding candidates to perform examination malpractice by the board.

The statement reads: “All candidates sitting the 2024 Mock-UTME scheduled to hold on Thursday, 7th March 2024, are allowed to enter the examination hall with ordinary HP pencil for numerical analysis if they so desire.

“This clarification became necessary following the series of enquiries from candidates and the general public alike regarding whether HP pencils are permitted in the examination hall as writing material.

“It should be noted that the Board had hitherto prohibited the use of pencils and other banned materials in view of the nefarious ends that these materials are put.

“The Board, has, however, okayed the use of ordinary HP pencil during the upcoming Mock-UTME and the main scheduled to commence on Friday, 19th April, 2024.

“Consequently, candidates are urged to note that they are to come with only one pencil to their respective examination centres as specified while ensuring that they are not in possession of any other prohibited items.”