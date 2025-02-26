Jamb: No Extension Of 2025 UTME After March 8

Share

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said it would not extend its March 8 registration deadline for candidates seeking to partake in this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

A statement signed by the Board’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, yesterday in Abuja, said although 1.5 million candidates have this far registered successfully, there was a notable decline in registrations in recent weeks.

He said: “The registration period for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which began on February 3, will conclude on March 8, 2025.

“This deadline has been clearly communicated in all advertisements and the official calendar for the 2025 UTME exercise. We wish to inform all prospective candidates that there will be no extension of the registration period.

“This notice is particularly important given the recent decline in the number of candidates registering for the examination. “We urge all individuals who wish to participate to register promptly and avoid waiting until the last minute.”

