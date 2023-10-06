JAMB, Nigerian Universities and Career Fraud

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) was established in 1978 and charged with the regulation of admissions into Nigerian universities. With time, JAMB’s duties were expanded to include regulating admissions into other higher or tertiary educational institutions in Nigeria. Hence, the evolution of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) which is an entrance examination into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, mono- technics and colleges of education.

At the initial stage JAMB usually offered provisional admissions into Nigerian universities and other higher institutions on awaiting results status. Because some applicants for admissions into Nigerian universities and other higher educational institutions abused the awaiting result life- line by latching on that status until after their year of graduation, JAMB stopped giving provisional admissions on the condition of awaiting results.

This was good because it ended the situation where many post primary school certificates which were supposed to pre- date and serve as one of the qualifying conditions for their admission in the universities and other tertiary educational institutions were obtained after they had graduated in the universities.

The end to award of provisional admissions into Nigerian universities in terms of awaiting results brought sanity and stability into university admissions and matriculations in Nigeria to the extent that once a university admission applicant met certain qualifying criteria and crossed the relevant cut off marks, such applicant was sure of offer of admission from the said institution.

However, this sanity was short-lived as it seemed to have been swallowed up too by the same mysterious snake which allegedly depleted JAMB’s treasury to the tune of billions of naira. In recent times, the authorities of Nigerian universities in cahoots with some JAMB officials have returned to the operation of provisional admissions into prized professional courses like Law, Medicine and Surgery, Pharmacy, Nursing Science, Engineering, etc.

This has been condemned for allegedly being used as a malicious tool for the exploitation and frustration of young people who come from the ordinary family background to seek admissions in Nigerian universities. Under this provisional admission system, qualified applicants are offered provisional admissions into competitive professional courses. These innocent stars celebrate their respective admissions, pay the necessary fees, pass through the rigours of registration and matriculation.

They proceed with lectures, examinations and planning of their career development only to be compulsorily transferred to another less competitive or unattractive course mid- way in the university! Oftentimes, the true reasons for these malicious transfers are usually not given by the university and JAMB authorities who allegedly operate under the influence of the elite parents of academically low students who want those academically average wards of theirs to study professional courses at the detriment of more qualified and gifted students from less- privileged backgrounds.

Oftentimes, the psychological impacts of this career fraud on the victimised students are devastating and lead to frustration of the youths, crises of filial confidence and confusion in families. This career fraud also known as hidden admission or admission swap is so rife in flagship universities in different parts of Nigeria.

At the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), for instance, a teenager who scored 291 in JAMB examination and 300 in the post-UTME examination was offered admission to study Medicine and Surgery. After paying school fees, going through the rigorous process of registration and lectures, the authorities of UNN unilaterally transferred her to another department without consulting her or her parents.

It was after a painstaking enquiry by the parents of the student that the university authority volunteered their ‘reason’ for the unsolicited and malicious career swap. According to the father of the affected student, the authorities of the university said that having discovered that the university exceeded their quota of admission for Medicine and Surgery, they decided to transfer some students to other departments!

Apart from the legal implications of this breach of contract, the potential damage or impact it has on the psyche of the affected students are unquantifiable and cannot be overemphasized. Most of the affected students find it difficult to concentrate on the strange career paths upon which they are thrust. Yet, many are out rightly frustrated.

It is criminal for any university to unilaterally swap or change the courses of qualified, verified and registered undergraduate students. An offer of admission in Nigerian university becomes confirmed after verification of qualifying certificates, payment of school fees, registration of courses and commencement of lectures in the said course of study.

The registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, is hereby charged to promptly tackle this malicious admission racketeering or career fraud in Nigerian universities known as course swap. Nigerian universities should be restricted to the exact ap- proved admission slots or quota by JAMB.

Again, offers of provisional admissions in Nigerian universities should be made to be binding on both the offeror and offerees and as such deemed confirmed once the qualifications of the offerors (students) have been verified and the respective students pay school fees, complete the registration process and begin to attend lectures in the respective courses.

Prof. Oloyede should act fast to stop the same snake, which swallowed billions of JAMB funds, from swallowing the future of Nigeria’s young chaps.