Jamb Mock Exam: Another Channel for Fraud?

Recently, I had cause to raise alarms over the exploitation of innocent Nigerians by officials of federal establishments and agencies especially in Ebonyi State. In those series, I have exposed the alleged corruption in the passport office of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Ebonyi State Command as well as the complicity of personnel of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the nationwide admission swap, especially at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

When I wrote the JAMB piece, a certain Mr. Femi, who introduced himself as the Public Relations Officer of the board, phoned me. He complained about the piece which, according to him, put JAMB in bad light before the general public and wondered why I did not contact the board before publishing my column. I gave him two options; I asked him to “go to court” or write a rejoinder which I promised to publish on this platform. Mr. Femi opted for the latter, but did not come forth with any rejoinder, notwithstanding my prodding through several telephone calls and SMS texts.

Later, a motion was moved on the floor of the Nigerian Senate on the same admission swap racketeering allegedly involving personnel of JAMB and staff of UNN. In one of the resolutions of the motion, the registrar of JAMB, officials of the university, among others, were invited for questioning by the Senate. With that development which vindicated me, Mr. Femi who had earlier taunted me with JAMB’s purported impeccability tucked his tongue in his cheek. The senator who moved the JAMB motion called and promised to invite me to the JAMB officials’ interview with the Senate Committee on Education, but that promise did not work out.

The conduct of the 2024 JAMB mock examination held nationwide to expose young Nigerians, who registered for the JAMB CBT (computer-based test) examination to its workings, has given me another reason to bring JAMB to public scrutiny. Before I proceed, it is necessary to state that the JAMB mock examination is necessary because it exposes young admission seekers to the nature of the computerbased examination. This is important especially for rural students who are not familiar with CBT.

The mock examination is also important to enable the students conquer what is generally known in the Nigerian educational parlance as examination fever especially in the CBT setting which was a novel introduction by JAMB in her bid to curb examination malpractices often associated with pen-on-paper or written examinations. CBT mock JAMB examination is also a good step towards the computerisation of the Nigerian education system in compliance with global best practices. JAMB charges fees for the mock examination from intending participants.

However, it is disheartening to note that through this JAMB mock examination which was ordinarily a noble idea, many innocent Nigerian teenagers striving for excellence have been defrauded through denial of participation in the examinations. This JAMB mock examinations fraud was rife in many parts of the country, especially Ebonyi State this year. In fact, thousands of young Nigerians were heartbroken to find out on the day of the mock examinations that their names did not appear as candidates even when they have registered for the JAMB mock examination and allegedly paid the examination fees at the CBT centres recommended by JAMB.

I met some of the victims of the mock examinations fraud in Abakaliki on the date of the 2024 JAMB mock examinations. Stranded, disappointed and in tears of fear of the country they were born into, these teenagers showed proof of their payment for the mock examination and yet they were not registered and no reasonable explanation was offered to them. I put a telephone call across to one of the handlers of a particular CBT centre located in Abakaliki where one of the disappointed lads registered and paid for the JAMB mock examinations.

The person picked and after my question on why someone would pay for mock examinations and would not be given the opportunity to sit for the mock examination. The CBT centre operator, who did not deny charging and collecting the approved fees for the mock examination, said it was normal for JAMB to collect the mock examination registration fees and in turn register only a few candidates for the examinations. I then asked for which remedies are available for victims of this mock examination fraud and he said that there was none! According to him: “JAMB usually asks us to register candidates for the mock examinations.

In the end, they release names of a few and there is nothing one can do about it because it is JAMB that usually shortlists those they like for the examination!” As pedestrian and childish as this explanation appears, it points to the exploitation of the mock JAMB examination registration by some CBT centre operators probably in collaboration with JAMB officials to defraud innocent Nigerians and paint JAMB’s reputation with tar. This piece therefore charges JAMB and Nigerian security agencies to investigate this mock examination fraud, bring the perpetrators to book and give adequate remedies to their victims.