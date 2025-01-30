JAMB: KWASU Reacts To Ban On Law Programme

Share

Following the suspension notice of the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme by the Council of Legal Education, CLE, for the 2025/2026 academic session, the management of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has opened up on its readiness to comply with the one-year suspension by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that JAMB in a statement issued on Wednesday announced that it will not be conducting admissions for the law programme in eight selected universities, including KWASU.

Speaking on the development, the management of the institution explained in a statement by the Acting Director, University Relations, Dr Saeedat Aliyu, in Ilorin said: “JAMB’s announcement of a 1-year ban on admission into KWASU’s law programme is as a result of the decision of the Council for Legal Education (CLE) to sanction KWASU for commencing the law programme in 2018 with only the approval of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“KWASU currently has full accreditation from both the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Council for Legal Education (CLE) to run 2 undergraduate law programmes: Common Law and Islamic Law.

“Management wishes to state that the 1-year ban does not in any way affect students currently running their programmes in the University’s Faculty of Law.

“Kwara State University holds all regulatory institutions in very high regard and will comply with the sanctions imposed by CLE by not offering admission into the two law programmes in the coming 2025/2026 admission session.”

The management advised prospective candidates into the law programmes to apply to other equally excellent programmes offered by KWASU as all programmes in the institution have all the required accreditations.

