JAMB Issues Update On 2025 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has alerted prospective 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) candidates that registration for the exams has not yet commenced.

The Examination Board in a statement issued on Wednesday assured candidates that detailed information regarding the registration process will be announced soon.

In preparation for the exercise, JAMB advises candidates to obtain their National Identification Number (NIN) from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and secure a phone number that has not been previously used on JAMB’s registration platform.

This phone number will be required to generate a unique profile code essential for the registration process.

JAMB advises candidates under 18 years of age to use a phone number belonging to a close relative, such as a parent or guardian, for easier retrieval in case of damage or loss of the SIM card.

The Board emphasized that the phone number used for this process is the candidate’s unique identifier with JAMB and must be safeguarded.

In the event of loss or damage, candidates must retrieve the number immediately, as it cannot be replaced or re-registered.

This proactive measure is intended to streamline the registration process for the 2025 UTME/DE, ensuring candidates are well-prepared ahead of time.

Further updates on the registration timeline and other relevant details will be provided by JAMB in due course.

