May 26, 2023
JAMB Inaugurates N1.19bn Self-sponsored Cbt Centre

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has commissioned a 1,000-seater capacity Mega Computer Based Test (CBT) Centre in Kaduna. This is as the Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai and the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, commended the JAMB Registrar Professor Ishaq Oloyede for his prudent management of resources. The two leaders in their separate remarks said Nigeria will progress if public institutions are manned by upright, honest and dedicated public servants like Oloyede.

In his remarks, El- Rufai assured JAMB that, the incoming administration of Senator Uba Sani will continue to support the Board to expand its facilities in Kaduna State. He said: “When we had that conversation about four years ago about the plan of JAMB to build this Professional Testing Centers, we did what we could to support Professor Oloyede in his effort at reforming JAMB.”

