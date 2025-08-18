JAMB Inaugurates 23-Man C’ttee To Investigate Withheld Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Monday, inaugurated a special committee to investigate cases of technology-driven malpractice detected during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who conducted the inauguration of the 23-member committee in Abuja, stressed the need for urgent action to protect the credibility of examinations.

Speaking during the inauguration, Oloyede decried the rising sophistication of examination fraud, revealing that the results of 6,458 candidates remain under investigation for alleged involvement in high-tech cheating.

According to him, malpractice has evolved beyond traditional schemes into technologically sophisticated forms, including multiple cases of biometric and identity fraud by some accredited CBT centres and candidates.

“This year we came across a number of strange things and we felt that it would be better if we expand our resources. And we believe that God has endowed this nation with a lot of resources that we can tap into.

“Examination malpractice is something that we must fight with every pinch of blood in our veins,” he said, warning that unchecked fraud could harm several sectors and tarnish Nigeria’s image.

“Number two, identify the methods, patterns, tools, and technologies used to perpetrate this infraction. Three, review current examination and registration policies and recommend improvements.

“Four, determine the culpability or otherwise of each of the 6,458 suspected candidates whose results, excluding the albinism group, are still being withheld.

“Recommend appropriate disciplinary actions or sanctions against individuals or groups found culpable.

“Propose a proactive framework for the detection, deterrence, and prevention of technologically enabled examination fraud in future exercises.

“Consider and advise on any issue incidental or related to these issues.

“Submit a report not later than three weeks after the inauguration of the committee. We have chosen three weeks because justice delayed is said to be justice denied.

“In about four weeks, admission will close. And we believe that those who are found not to be guilty should have the opportunity.”