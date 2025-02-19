Jamb Happy With New Telegraph Award

Share

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has expressed delight over its award nomination as “The Outstanding Contributions to Education Reform Institution for the Year 2024.”

The nomination was made by the Board of Editors and Panel of Judges of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of New Telegraph, Saturday Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph. JAMB stated this in an award nomination acceptance letter by Mrs Susan K. Theophilus, for the Registrar, Prof Is-haq Olanrewaju Oloyede.

The letter read: “Your letter on the nomination of the Joint Admissions And Matriculation Board for the award of “The Outstanding Contributions to Education Reform Institution for the Year 2024,” refers “I have been directed by the Registrar, JAMB, to acknowledge receipt of your letter and to express the board’s delight in finding it a worthy institution in making a difference in education reforms for 2024.

I have also been directed to write to accept the nomination of the award. “I am to also express the willingness of management to attend the award ceremony.” Managing Director/ Editor-In-Chief, Daily Telegraph, Aminu Ayodele Aminu, said JAMB was meritorious of the award.

He said: “We have closely followed JAMB’s activities since 2016 when you took over as The Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, and arrived at our decision after a thorough assessment of the Board’s achievements in reforms and tertiary institution admission management. These achievements include but are not limited to: Introduction of the mock examination: Profile creation via mobile phone (send details to USSD); use of Telcos instead of VSAT to transmit examinations and inclusion of various groups to monitor the examinations.

He said that other reforms included: Online Payment Platforms, (Remita, Interswitch, e-transact, POS, ATMs, USSD), use of Mobile Money Operators: E-PIN vending in place of the use of scratch cards; expansion of CBT centres capacity for standardisation and E-Ticketing (For Complaints support.jamb. gov.ng).

Another added that other innovations are: Integrated Brochure and Syllabus System (IBASS) for prompt delivery of admissions requirements; use of Biometric Authentication to confirm validity of registration, printing of E-slip and candidates identity; VPN (Virtual Private Network) for secure platform for hosting examination; Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) for automation of admission process and Introduction of management dashboard to monitor registration and admission exercise real time.

Aminu also said JAMB has introduced the use of CCTV cameras in all centres to monitor the examination and registration process real time; stock Uploads (for ease of distribution and transparent management); use of dual screen for registration to eliminate errors and the use of NIN in the creation of profile. He said: “Given the foregoing we are, therefore, pleased to present JAMB with the above-mentioned award at the ‘New Telegraph 2024 Awards Ceremony’ slated for Friday, February 21, 2025.”

